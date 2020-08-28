2 sought in armed robbery of San Antonio store; items stolen from shoppers, employees

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store last week.

According to Crime Stoppers, two men walked into the store in the 6000 block of Interstate 35 South at 6 a.m. Aug. 20 and demanded belongings.

At least one of the men was armed with a gun, police said. They were able to steal from the store, its employees and customers before fleeing in a silver sedan.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the robbery.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, by visiting www.crimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app.