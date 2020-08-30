Deputies investigating rooster fighting operation bust in southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies are working the scene of a rooster fighting operation bust in the southeast part of the county.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, in the 15500 block of Henze Road.

Deputies were first dispatched to the scene for a rooster fight. Upon arrival, deputies said several suspects fled to a nearby treeline.

Officials found several pieces of rooster fighting paraphernalia as well, including trophies and other items, according to the BCSO.

Crime scene investigators and animal control were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Details are limited as of yet but we’ll bring more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: SAPD: Erratic driving ends in fatal crash on Northeast Side