SAPD: Erratic driving ends in fatal crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A police search for an erratic driver ended when officers found the driver dying from a crash just after noon on Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded after a witness saw the man driving erratically near the 11200 block of Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.

Officers said they then spotted a smashed fence at a trucking facility, drove around the building and found a vehicle with the driver lying in the parking lot.

Police believe the man drove through the fence, around the building and crashed into a garage door.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.

Investigators are now working to find out just why that man crashed through the fence, and how he ended up slamming into the metal door.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring updates as they become available.

