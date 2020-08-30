Two arrested after police chase with stolen U-Haul vehicle, Leon Valley officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A police chase with a stolen U-Haul vehicle resulted in two arrests, according to Leon Valley police.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and the chase ended on Wurzbach Road.
Police said the driver of the U-Haul led LVPD and San Antonio police on a chase before crashing into another vehicle.
Soon after the crash, the driver of the U-Haul and another individual were arrested at the scene.
No serious injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.
