Man fatally struck by vehicle near West Side identified by ME’s office

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man that was killed after being struck by a vehicle near the West Side.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 700 block of North Colorado Street.

Gilbert Espinoza, 34, was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but returned shortly after to render aid.

Espinoza was taken to University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

