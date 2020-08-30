SAPD: Man killed after being struck by vehicle near West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after being struck by a car near the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m., Saturday, in the 700 block of North Colorado.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but later returned to render aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

