Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck on the Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck when he was trying to cross a street on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:46 p.m., Friday, on SW Military and Five Palms.

According to police, the man was walking across SW Military when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the truck stopped to render aid and was not charged, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities said the roadway was closed for a few hours to traffic as investigators processed the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

