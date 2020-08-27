SAPD: Driver detained after two-vehicle rollover crash north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was detained by police following a two-vehicle rollover crash north of downtown late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and W. Cypress Street, not far from Brooklyn Avenue.

According to police, the two vehicles collided in the intersection and a black sport utility vehicle rolled over.

Police said one woman was detained while officers were investigating.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.