Looking for love? ‘Married at First Sight’ is casting in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Are you single and ready to find the love of your life? If so, the “Married at First Sight” television show may be your chance!

The popular Lifetime show is holding a casting call in Houston for its upcoming season.

If you’re interested in taking part in the show, online applications are currently being accepted. To apply, follow this link here.

“Married at First Sight” features five couples that spontaneously get married just moments after meeting for the first time.

Each season consists of 17 episodes and follows the couples as they go from having a wedding, to the honeymoon, to early nesting and combining their lives as a married couple, according to the show’s website.

The couples spend several weeks together before they must make a decision: do they stay married, or do they get divorced?

To learn more about “Married at First Sight,” visit its website here.

