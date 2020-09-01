Over 635,000 duck toys recalled due to lead poisoning

SAN ANTONIO – If you have one of these Aflac Doctor Duck plush toys throw it away.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toy is in violation of the federal lead content ban.

The buttons on the lab coat on the duck contain high levels of lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children.

There are about 635,500 duck toys that Aflac employees and agents purchased that were distributed as a promotional giveaway item to customers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said if you have one of these toys you should immediately dispose of it.