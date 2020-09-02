Black jogger detained during SAPD investigation to speak at 10 a.m. after assault charges dropped

SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was accused of assaulting two San Antonio police officers during a family violence investigation will speak publicly for the first time on Wednesday morning.

Mathias Ometu is expected to speak at 10 a.m. outside the Bexar County Courthouse. A livestream of the news conference will be placed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Ometu will speak a day after SAPD released body-worn camera footage of the nearly 2-hour encounter that happened on Aug. 25, and a day after the Bexar County District Attorney’s office agreed to drop charges against him.

Ometu was initially charged with two felony counts of assaulting a peace officer and spent two days in the Bexar County jail.

He was detained on Aug. 25 after officers said he matched a description of a family violence suspect. Ometu refused to provide his name, leading officers to handcuff him and force him into a vehicle, during which he allegedly kicked two officers.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales said Ometu “did not have an obligation to identify himself” and that the arresting officers did not want to pursue charges.

His arrest sparked backlash from the public and Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who called for a full investigation into the incident.

