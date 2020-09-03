Satisfy chocolate cravings with Blue Bell’s latest creation, ’Fudge Brownie Decadence’

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something to help beat the Texas heat, look no further.

Blue Bell has announced that it will begin offering a new flavor of ice cream, “Fudge Brownie Decadence” to be in stores for a limited time.

The new flavor is a chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell said. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture. Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

“Fudge Brownie Decadence” arrives in stores this week and is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.

The ice cream company also announced that it is bringing back fan-favorite flavor “Ice Cream Cone” to be in stores later this month.

“Ice Cream Cone” is vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. It is available in the half-gallon size, but only for a limited time.

“We are excited to add Fudge Brownie Decadence to our lineup, and also bring back Ice Cream Cone,” Schramm said. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand. But, rest assured, we will have more of your favorite flavors on the way to stores very soon.”