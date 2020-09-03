Second Friendly Spot location moving forward

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A recent state filing shows that The Friendly Spot No. 2 is moving forward after years of planning.

According to a Sept. 1 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction on the second location is set to start on Nov. 16. The 2,520 square feet project at 2041 South WW White Road, across from Big Lou’s Pizza, will be drive-thru only and has an expected completion date of March 2021.

The project, designed by Absolute Design Partners out of Bulverde, will contain a pre-engineered metal building with drive-thru service lanes. How many drive-thru lanes is not clear in the filing. The Business Journal reached out to co-owner Steven Newman, but did not hear back by time of publication.

The Business Journal first reported on the owners of the original Southtown location and their plans for a second location in 2018. No other details were revealed about the second location, other than that the couple was looked at around 70 to 80 other properties on the South Side.

Read more restaurant business news at the San Antonio Business Journal.