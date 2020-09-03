Texas Division for Emergency Management establishes virtual shelter reception center for Hurricane Laura evacuees

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced that it would be opening a virtual shelter reception center to support Hurricane Laura evacuees on Wednesday.

According to TDEM, before the hurricane’s landfall, the State of Texas, in partnership with local officials in San Antonio, Austin and Mesquite, operated evacuee reception centers to ensure Texas and Louisiana evacuees have a safe place to stay.

TDEM reported that as of Wednesday, the State of Texas continues to provide non-congregate sheltering, a distinction in group sheltering made by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, for more than 10,000 evacuees in more than 3,500 hotel rooms.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to coordinate with its partners in Louisiana as both states recover from Hurricane Laura.

Assistance will still be offered to evacuees even as in-person reception centers close, TDEM said.

“Evacuees seeking assistance should call 1-888-991-5229, and be prepared to provide documentation, over the phone and upon arrival, demonstrating residency in one of the affected Texas counties or Louisiana parishes listed below,” TDEM said in a statement.

TDEM says individuals from outside impacted areas will not be eligible for sheltering assistance but will be provided additional information on alternative resources. Affected individuals who are interested in this service should call 211 for assistance.

Eligible counties in Texas and parishes in Louisiana are listed below:

Eligible Texas Counties:

Jasper

Jefferson

Newton

Orange

Sabine

Eligible Louisiana Parishes:

Acadia

Allen

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

Grant

Jackson

Jefferson Davis

Lincoln

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Rapides

Sabine

Vermilion

Vernon

Winn

For more information, visit the Texas Hurricane Center webpage by clicking here.