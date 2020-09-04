School employee says man with ‘menacing look,’ tried to rob her and get in her car

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of trying to rob a woman and get into her vehicle in the parking lot of a Catholic school, San Antonio police said.

Darren Mata, 31, has been charged with robbery after the incident that occurred on Aug. 26, online jail records show. He was arrested Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mata approached the woman in the parking lot of St. James Catholic School as she was walking to her vehicle.

The woman, who works at the school, told police she felt the suspect pull on her purse and bags, causing her to lose her balance, an arrest affidavit states. She turned around and saw “a menacing look in his eyes,” the affidavit states, and noticed he “stunk profusely.”

The woman walked to her car and told him she was calling the police. She tried to drive away as the suspect attempted to open the doors to her vehicle, the affidavit states.

She said Mata “appeared angry” and began pounding on her car windows, records show.

“The victim believed the defendant would’ve injured or killed her due to the look of terror and anger in his eyes,” the affidavit states. The woman was able to take photos of him during the incident.

Police said Mata was a suspect in an attempted car burglary at the same parking lot earlier that day. He was not located at the time.