Bat found in North Texas tests positive for rabies, officials say

ABILENE, Texas – A bat found in the downtown area of Abilene has tested positive for rabies, according to city officials.

The bat was found Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the 1100 block of North 2nd Street between Cedar and Cypress Streets. Abilene Animal Services was aware of the bat’s positive rabies test on Sept. 4.

The City of Abilene would like to advise residents and those who frequent the downtown area that a bat found in the 1100... Posted by City of Abilene, Texas Government on Friday, September 4, 2020

As of Saturday, there are no reported rabies infections among any residents or pets, according to city officials.

Rabies targets the central nervous system and it can even deadly to other humans or animals. The virus is spread through the saliva of infected animals and is most commonly transmitted through a bite, officials said.

However, a rabies infection can be treated through a series of shots from a healthcare professional.

Since the rabid bat’s sighting, Abilene city officials want to remind residents how to best stay safe from rabies exposure.

Abilene Animal Services offers these safety tips:

Do not feed, handle, or touch wild animals such as bats, skunks, and raccoons.

Teach children to stay away from wild or deceased animals.

Do not allow pets to roam freely, as free-roaming increases their chance of exposure without your knowledge.

Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination current.

Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.

Consult with a physician immediately after possible rabies exposure.

Report all animal bites to animal control authorities; the biting animal must be quarantined or tested for rabies.

If you come into contact with a suspected rabid animal in the Abilene area, contact Abilene Animal Services at 698-0085.

RELATED: Texas researchers work to protect bats from novel coronavirus