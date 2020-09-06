15 boats in distress, 5 boats sink during Lake Travis Trump boat parade, Travis County officials say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Fifteen boats were in distress during a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat parade began around 12:15 p.m., Saturday, which is when the sheriff’s office first began receiving incident reports. The last call for distress came in around 1:53 p.m., officials said.

Of the boats that were in distress, the sheriff’s office said five boats sank along the parade route, three boats were towed out and two boats are still submerged in the lake, as of Sunday.

“The distress calls varied and included: boats taking on water, stalled engines, capsized boats and boats sinking. TCSO responded to 15 distress calls and received three additional reports of boats taking on water from a local towing company,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident, according to the TCSO. Most of the boats that were taking on water or that were fully submerged were towed from the lake before they were able to sink to the bottom, according to officials.

There was no evidence of foul play and the weather conditions on the lake were calm at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

“When the large number of boats began moving together, the wakes generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense,” officials said in the release.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as soon as more details become available.

