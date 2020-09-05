‘Several boats did sink’ during Lake Travis Trump boat parade, Travis County officials say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Travis County officials are investigating multiple reports of ’boats in distress’ on Lake Travis during a Trump boat parade.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, they were first notified of the incidents around 12:15 p.m., Saturday.

Several boats were in distress all along the parade route, according to officials. There are currently no reports of injuries.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

At this time, the TCSO hasn’t given an exact number of boats that were in distress; however, they said several boats did sink during the parade event.

The parade itself has ended, but the area remains an active scene as boaters continue to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as soon as more details become available.

