War World II veteran ecstatic to be turning 99 in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – He’s a WWII veteran who was only looking forward to living to see the year 2000. But now, he’s turning 99 years old in 2020.

Friends and family lined up in their vehicles to celebrate Carlos Camacho on Sunday.

Carlos has lived a full life so far. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1939, worked at Kelly Air Force Base as an aircraft engine repairman and volunteered to join the U.S. Army/Air Force back in 1942.

He was stationed in England and Hawaii. Carlos’ duties were repairing Army Air Corp P-36 and P-51 fighter planes.

“We all love him very much,” Carlos Camacho Jr., Carlo’s eldest son said. “He takes care of all of us. He’s very proud to be 99 and all of his sons are proud of him too.”

Carlos married his high school sweetheart, Anita Solis, and had four boys. He also has dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren, some of which organized his birthday car parade.

