Gold ticket treasure hunt gives winners $5,000 and chance to win a candy factory

Texas – 2020 has been a real dud of a year but the inventor of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans is going full Willy Wonka and trying to turn your frown upside down with a gold ticket treasure hunt.

There will be at least 49 winners, one from almost every state. California doesn’t currently have a listed treasure hunt on TheGoldTicket.com.

According to the treasure hunt website, each state will have its own treasure hunt game with a gold ticket and a unique start date.

It costs $49.98 to play and that money will be used to unlock a riddle about the location of that state’s necklace. The necklace will have a code that treasure hunters will use to verify their find and the finder of each necklace will receive $5,000.

Once a participant unlocks the riddle they will be sent information to join a private Facebook Group to start the treasure hunt within 24-48 hours. Some states have listed dates for when their riddle will be released but currently, the riddle for Texas is listed as “coming soon.”

Gold ticket codes must be submitted to TrickyTreasures@gmail.com with the location it was found and all players who participate in the treasure hunt will be eligible to join the “Ultimate Treasure Hunt where I give away one of my candy factories,” according to David Klein the inventor of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans.

“We started this to have fun and to bring excitement to a world that is so troubled,” Klein said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.