Texas firefighters, support personnel deployed to California to fight wildfires

A team of Texas firefighters and support personnel are working to help combat the devastating California wildfires under Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

The governor issued the order Friday, deploying approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 Texas fire departments.

These resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles that were previously deployed in late August, according to the governor.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

Schertz Fire Rescue took to social media Saturday morning with an update on the Texas teams' response to the wildfires so far.

Crews were first called to assist in the Lighting Complex Fire and further north in the Oak Complex Fire near Willits, Calif., where crews will complete a 21-day assignment in just a few days, Schertz officials said.

Deployment update: The Texas strike teams completed work earlier this week on the Lighting Complex Fire and were moved... Posted by Schertz Fire Rescue on Saturday, September 12, 2020

According to an article from ABC 7, the SCU Lightning Complex fire is one of the largest wildfires in California history to date.

As of Friday, the Lightning Complex fire has burned 372,971 acres in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, Merced County, and San Benito County, ABC 7 reports. Five are reported dead, hundreds of buildings are destroyed and the fire is currently 35% contained, according to ABC 7′s report.

The deployment of the Texas response team was made possible through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

