Second team of Lubbock firefighters deployed to fight California wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas – More Lubbock firefighters are being deployed to California to help fight the devastating wildfires on the West Coast.

This second group of firefighters will relieve the first group that was sent over last month, according to the fire department.

Firefighters Garrett Clair, Clint Cowert, Chris Norman and Kyle Christian flew out of Amarillo on Sunday, officials announced on social media.

Returning back to LFD are firefighters Jason Jaquess, Eric Fransen, Michael Eberle, and Lee Jones. They were first deployed to California on Aug. 21., according to the fire department.

These teams of Texas firefighters are among several others and emergency personnel that were called on by Gov. Greg Abbott to assist in the California firefighting efforts.

The governor issued the order Friday, deploying approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 Texas fire departments.

These resources were in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles that were previously deployed in late August, according to the governor.

The deployment of the Texas response team was made possible through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).