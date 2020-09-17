67-year-old man arrested after shooting outside home in far West Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old man has been arrested after he shot at a man outside a home in far West Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 12300 block of Carleson Valley, not far from Highway 90 after receiving reports of someone injured.

Johnny Garcia, a BCSO spokesperson, said a man was standing in his front yard when the suspect came up to him with a handgun and fired at him from close range.

The man ran to his home around the corner, where deputies caught up with him, Garcia said. The man attempted to get inside, but a deputy used a stun gun to detain him, BCSO said.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, also not identified, had superficial injuries. The motive for the shooting is not known.