Million-Dollar Listings: These high-profile San Antonio restaurant sites are for sale

The owners of several notable San Antonio restaurant buildings have placed their properties on the market.

Despite the impact the pandemic has had on the industry, they’re not looking for a fire sale, judging from the asking prices for some of this real estate.

Commercial real estate firm Valcor is marketing a more than 10,000-square-foot site along Interstate 10 near Huebner Road that was home to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which is owned in part by New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. The company closed the Northwest San Antonio restaurant this spring.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the impact of Covid-19 on our industry, we felt it necessary to close our doors,” Walk-On’s President Scott Taylor said.

Yet the asking price for the building is north of $3 million.

One of the high-profile sites up for grabs is a nearly 6,700-square-foot building near Loop 1604 and U.S. Highway 281. It was a franchised Tilted Kilt — a Scottish/Irish-themed restaurant and sports pub — and has been vacant for more than a year.

Jeff Hammond is a principal for SVN Commercial Realty, which is working to find a buyer for the restaurant structure.

“It’s sitting on a prime piece of property,” Hammond said, noting that the owner was set to close on a deal early this year.

