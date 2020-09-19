Texas leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN ANTONIO – As news broke of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, political leaders and the general public were quick to take to social media, voicing their condolences and honoring the life and legacy of an icon of the women’s liberation movement.

Ginsburg, 87, died from complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Associated Press.

Ginsburg served as the high court’s second-ever female justice and was instrumental throughout the women’s liberation movement.

Democrats and Republicans in Texas shared both their sympathies and opinions on appointing a successor.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett, D-TX, released the following statement on the passing of Ginsburg:

“This is a painful loss of a defender of our most fundamental liberties at a time when our very democracy is increasingly imperiled by Donald Trump and his enablers. The best tribute to our beloved RBG is to replace a President who shares none of her values. Everything is at stake; let’s give it everything we have.”

U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, D-TX, called Ginsburg a champion for gender equality.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for gender equality and fought for a cause greater than herself: equal justice under the law,” Castro said in a Tweet. “Her legacy will live on in her historic jurisprudence.”

Castro also suggested that Ginsburg’s successor should not be named until after the presidential election, calling it the “McConnell Principle," noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was instrumental in helping to block former President Barrack Obama’s pick for Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat following the justice’s death in 2016.

Both Texas senators offered statements on the passing of Ginsburg. Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, said Ginsburg was “one of the most accomplished Supreme Court advocates who ever lived.”

“We and the entire nation mourn the passing of an historic Justice. She was only the second woman ever to serve on the Court. She served 27 years; before she was on the Court she was a Court of Appeals judge and before that she was a legendary advocate – she was one of the most accomplished Supreme Court advocates to have ever lived," Cruz said in a statement. "I argued before her nine times. She was brilliant and she was a very careful lawyer, and she was a trailblazer. And she leaves a large legacy. Heidi and I are lifting up her family in prayer as they mourn her loss, but she led an extraordinary life.”

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, said Ginsburg’s public service inspired a generation of young Americans to follow their dreams.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg," Cornyn said in a statement. "Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Ginsburg served as an example to women across the country.

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a remarkable woman, a fighter of top intellect and reason, who passed away this evening," Paxton said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg broke countless barriers throughout her long, distinguished career and served as an example for women across the country. We are thankful for her service.”

Cruz wasted no time in saying that he believed Presidents Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the court in the next week. The senator was a guest on The Sean Hannity Show where he said be believed the president should confirm a successor for Ginsburg’s seat prior to Election Day.

“ I think with the Court we’re one vote away from losing our fundamental constitutional liberties. And I believe that the president should next week nominate a successor to the Court,” Cruz said in a statement. “And I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day. There’s going to be enormous pressure from the media, there’s going to be enormous pressure from Democrats to delay filling this vacancy, but this election – this nomination is why Donald Trump was elected, this confirmation is why the voters voted for a Republican majority in the Senate. And I’ll tell you one reason in particular, Sean, why I think it is tremendously important that not only does the nomination happen next week but the confirmation happens before Election Day.”

