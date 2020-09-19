78ºF

Texas flags to be lowered to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas flags to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C., from complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Associated Press.

An icon of the women’s rights movement, Ginsburg served as the high court’s second female justice.

Abbott called Ginsburg a trailblazer who will be remembered as a ‘judicial giant.’

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” Abbott said. “Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

