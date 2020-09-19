San Antonio mayor, judge react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Elected officials in San Antonio praised the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

In a tweet, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hailed Ginsburg as a “trailblazer, trendsetter, titan.”

“Thank you, Justice Ginsburg, for everything you did to advance equality and justice through the rule of law,” Nirenberg wrote. “You will be sorely missed.”

Trailblazer, trendsetter, titan.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg, for everything you did to advance equality and justice through the rule of law.



You will be sorely missed. — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg was the court’s second female justice in the country’s history.

Judge Ron Rangel, who oversees the 379th District Court, also commented on news of Ginsburg’s death.

“No one can be truly free from inequality unless we are all freed from discrimination,” Rangel said. “We will never have another quite like Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”