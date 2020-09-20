Fire at Southwest Side Dollar General causes ‘significant damages,’ officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Dollar General on the Southwest Side caused “significant damages," according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at the Dollar General located on Old Pearsall Road. Crews arrived on scene and noticed smoke coming from the front of the building, but when they made their way toward the rear of the store, they found the entire storage area in flames.

Joe Arrington, public information officer for SAFD, said crews were able to get the blaze under control in 20-30 minutes. Arrington said everyone was able to get out of the store safely and no injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire and exact dollar amount for the damages sustained has yet to be determined, Arrington said. However, he said the fire caused “significant damage” to the building and said the entire contents of the storage unit were on fire.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article when additional details become available.

