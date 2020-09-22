VIDEO: Texas attorney clears up controversy over releasing police body camera footage

SAN ANTONIO – There is a renewed push for law enforcement transparency both nationally and locally. In Bexar County, two deadly shootings and a wrongful arrest have sparked controversy over when law enforcement releases body camera footage to the public. Paul Waller, attorney and board member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, joined KSAT Q&As to talk about why some footage isn’t released in a timely manner.

