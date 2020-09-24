If you’re stressed from work, these tips may help reduce stress

Feeling some sort of tension is normal with jobs, but when it becomes an everyday thing, it can end up affecting both your physical and emotional well-being.

It’s no secret that work can be stressful. From constant emails, to meetings, and meeting important deadlines, it’s enough to make anyone feel pressure. But, there are simple things you can do to reduce your stress at work.

First, it’s best to understand how stress affects you. It may sound simple, but it can be easy to underestimate. Experts say long-term exposure to unmanaged stress can take a toll on your body and mental health. It’s also a potential link between anxiety and depression.

Second, take time out of each day to write down what made you stressed. Acknowledging and recording stressful situations can help you understand what’s bothering you. Whether it’s a specific person, place or event, this can help you understand what is triggering your stress.

Next, it’s important to take time for yourself to recharge. While most jobs are on a fast-paced schedule, taking even a few minutes each day can help prevent burning out. And if that doesn’t help, taking a few days of vacation can help ease your mind. Sometimes taking time to disconnect from work is best if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Find a balance between your work and personal life. Working around the clock will easily burn you out. It’s important to make boundaries between your work and home life, to keep you from overdoing it.

You should also be on the lookout for signs of stress. Some of those can include low self-esteem, headaches, changes in appetite, low energy or fatigue, and insomnia.