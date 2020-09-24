Willie Nelson to host 35th annual Farm Aid Concert

SAN ANTONIO – This year, Willie Nelson fans in San Antonio will have to go no further than their living room to attend the country music legend’s 35th annual Farm Aid Concert.

The show will be entirely virtual and available on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel and multiple other platforms.

The goal is to raise money for American farmers and to raise awareness of their plight.

“I’m proud to be a part of this,” said singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton. “They’ve helped us out, and now it’s our turn to help out family farms.”

Aside from Stapleton, Nelson’s sons, Lukas and Micah, will be performing during the three-hour show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26th.

Other artists include John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt.

In addition to the performers, the show will showcase stories from farmers from across the country.

Farm Aid has raised over $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive.