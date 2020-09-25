85ºF

Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul hospitalized after suffering medical emergency during livestream

Paul is currently recovering in the hospital and is stable

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Former Texas Congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul is recovering in the hospital after reports say he suffered what appeared to be a stroke-like illness during a livestream event.

The incident happened to Paul, 85, Friday afternoon during his weekday “Liberty Report” broadcast on YouTube, according to a report from the New York Post.

Since the incident, the former congressman took to Twitter and said he is “doing fine” through his recovery.

Paul was discussing “free market economists” during his livestream when he began slurring his words, according to the NY Post.

The YouTube stream has since been taken down.

