Virtual event to provide insight into cannons used at Battle of The Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Those interested in history and the Battle of the Alamo may want to take part in a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“The Alamo Addresses: Cannon Replica Project” event will provide insight into the cannons used during the Battle of the Alamo and explain how and why the Alamo has commissioned replica cannons that will be placed at the site.

According to a press release, the virtual discussion will include a panel of experts in both Alamo and cannon history and offer background into the 1836 battle.

Alamo officials said those interested can learn more about the history of the Alamo Battle Cannons, along with the research and the process of creating the replicas. The cannons are set for completion in 2021, with the first of two replicas now available for the public to view in Alamo Plaza, the Alamo said.

The virtual event will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10 per connection.

“Unveiling the first two replica cannons on-site was just a taste of what we hope to see in the next several months,” Alamo Director of Archaeology Kristi Nichols said. “More cannons with carriages are to come, and soon the public will be able to see a glimpse of how the artillery was positioned around the fort. This virtual event will be a special opportunity to learn about the exciting research about the cannons, from historical accounts to conservation efforts.”