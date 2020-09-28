SAPD sergeant arrested for DWI was swerving, smelled of alcohol, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – An affidavit has provided additional details about the DWI arrest of a San Antonio police sergeant, who has since been placed on administrative leave.

Sergeant Glenn Michalec, 51, was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 21100 block of Blanco Road, near Gathering Oak, according to SAPD. He has since bonded out of the Bexar County Jail, booking records show.

An affidavit states a patrolling officer observed Michalec’s vehicle failing to stay in his lane “numerous times” while traveling northbound on Blanco.

The officer pulled him over and observed a “moderate” smell of alcohol, police said.

Michalec put what the officer suspected was gum or mint in his mouth before talking to the officer, the affidavit states.

Michalec, who identified himself as an SAPD officer, told the officer that he drank two 8-ounce Shiner beers at Kennedy’s Public House at Blanco and Hueber Road, investigators said. His wife was a passenger in the front seat.

Police observed that Michalec had red, watery eyes with a “slightly flush” face but said he was cooperative. He consented to a field sobriety test, and the officer observed clues of impairment.

During the test, police said, his wife brought him a face mask assumingly “to help cover the odor of suspected alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

When the officer asked Michalec how drunk he felt on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the most, Michalec responded with 1, the affidavit states.

Michalec was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and he refused a breath or blood sample.

Late Sunday, SAPD Chief William McManus said Michalec will be “placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.”

Michalec has served with SAPD for 29 years.