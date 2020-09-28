San Antonio police sergeant placed on administrative leave after DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DWI, according to SAPD.

Sergeant Glenn Michalec was arrested Sunday, Sept. 27, in the 21100 block of Blanco Road.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement that Sergeant Michalec will be “placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.”

Sergeant Michalec has served with the San Antonio Police Department for 29 years.

Details are limited at this time and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

