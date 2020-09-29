Man, 19, charged with manslaughter in Kerrville, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Kerrville man faces a manslaughter charge after Andrew James Guardiola was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of North Street on Saturday.

Kerrville police said the suspect, Saul Olvera, called 9-1-1 to report a shooting.

They said he ended up leaving the home he was in but later returned and claimed he was handling a gun inside before it was discharged.

Olvera was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Investigators say he may face additional charges.

