After girl, 8, dies in hospital, Kerrville suspect’s charges upgraded to intoxication manslaughter

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Kerrville police say they have upgraded charges against a man accused of driving under the influence when he crashed into the bedroom of an 8-year-old girl.

Isaac Barboza, Jr. now faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Girl, 8, dies from injuries after suspected intoxicated driver crashed truck into house, Kerrville police say

Police say Barboza was arrested around 3 p.m. Friday in Uvalde by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office after the charges were upgraded from intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury in the death of Arianna Guido.

Barboza had been arrested the night of Aug. 6 after officials say he crashed into Arianna's bedroom at a home in the 500 block of Leland Street in Kerrville.

Arianna was transported to University Hospital, where she died on Aug. 17.

Barboza was released after posting a $65,000 bond, police say.

Investigators with the Kerrville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit upgraded the charges following Arianna's death.

If convicted, the intoxication manslaughter charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Barboza is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond, police say.