Corn maze to open this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A “Texas-sized corn maze” is set to open Saturday at Trader’s Village in San Antonio.

There are actually three mazes that span across 10 acres with one maze designed specifically for tiny tots that is just under a half-mile long.

“We really wanted to allow little kids to feel empowered. To take the lead as it were,” said Traders Village marketing manager Brian Billeck.

Admission to the corn mazes, located at 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, is $9.99 per person. Guests can upgrade to the corn maze and all-day ride package for $14.99.

The pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission.

Guests can visit the corn mazes every weekend in October and November from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Masks will be required, even though the mazes are outside, according to officials.

“We have two other mazes that will be very challenging. One maze is approximately 2.1 miles and the largest maze is approximately 2.9 miles. There are 6 checkpoints to find in each maze," said Billeck.

Want to shoot apples out of a cannon? For $5 guests can shoot five apples at targets out of a corn cannon. There is also an option to shoot 10 apples for $8.

Admission to Traders Village is free and parking is $4 per vehicle.