BCSO, SAPD show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink patches

SAN ANTONIO – Start seeing pink! Bexar County and San Antonio law enforcement agencies are showing their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink patches all month long.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in support of BCSO survivors, BCSO deputies are authorized to wear pink patches for the month of October. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #Pink Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 1, 2020

BCSO deputies will be wearing the pink patches in support of breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease.

San Antonio police officers will also be wearing pink patches, and/or a pink undershirt, for the month of October to show their support.

According to a release from SAPD, officers will be raising money for the Susan G. Koman Foundation from officer participation by wearing the pink patches and through officer donations.

