Man, 36, fatally shot at East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a home on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Dorie Street, not far from Martin Luther King Drive, after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, there was a disturbance inside the home that spilled out into the street.

The unidentified man was shot in the head and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said they have about six people detained for questioning, some of them possible suspects.

Investigators also recovered one bullet at the scene, but did say there were shells from more than one weapon.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.