83ºF

Local News

26-year-old man charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child, police say

Child told a relative the suspect ‘hurt’ her more than once, affidavit states

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD
Stephen Jenkins was arrested on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail
Stephen Jenkins was arrested on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was arrested more than a month after a child said he sexually assaulted her more than once, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Stephen Jenkins was arrested Wednesday on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to court documents, the girl told a family member on Aug. 29 that Jenkins “hurt” her “private parts,” and the relative then called the police.

The girl told an interviewer that the suspect assaulted her more than once, according to investigators.

Online jail records show his bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: