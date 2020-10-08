Man arrested after unprovoked attack on postal worker had grievance against USPS, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a U.S. Postal Service worker who was delivering mail at his apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Wilfred Kelly was arrested Thursday on a charge of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the postal service worker was walking to deliver mail to the community mail center at the apartment complex where Kelly resides, when Kelly walked up and punched the worker twice in the back of the head.

The worker told police he didn’t hear or see Kelly prior to the attack.

Investigators said Kelly had “a longtime grievance against the Postal Service” and he “acted upon that grievance," the affidavit states. The postal worker’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Online court records show Kelly is in custody and awaiting indictment.

