Man threatens good Samaritan with gun after crashing SUV into car and tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police say he threatened a Good Samaritan with a gun when he crashed his vehicle into another car and then a tree.

Lamar Calvin White has been taken into police custody.

According to police, White was driving a sport utility vehicle when he struck a car from behind in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek.

Police said White’s SUV went off the roadway and crashed into a fence and tree. That’s when, police said, a citizen who witnessed the event pulled over and went to see if White was OK.

Police said White stuck a handgun at the face of the concerned citizen and threatened to shoot him if he reported the event. White took a backpack and ran away from the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers searching for White were able to find him after he came out of some woods several apartment complexes away, police said.

Authorities also found the backpack which contained numerous and various amounts of narcotics, police said.

The driver of the car that White hit suffered only minor injures from the crash.

White is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing the scene of an accident and felony drug possession, police said.