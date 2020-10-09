BCSO warns about scam calls that demand residents pay up to avoid arrest

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a series of scam calls involving fraudsters demanding money from people in order for them to avoid arrest.

BCSO said there have been multiple reports of scammers using “The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office” as their caller ID. The scammers then demand money from people, threatening them with an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

“Unfortunately, other residents have been filing reports with the Sheriff’s Office after falling for these scams,” BCSO said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

BCSO said they do not take payment over the phone or threaten an arrest for payment.

Later Thursday, BCSO said they received a report of a scammer posing as “Deputy Avery Walker" and telling a caller he wanted to discuss “some very important legal matters.”

“It appears that the scammer was able to spoof a BCSO number, however, the callback number was not a number associated with the BCSO,” the post said.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have received a scam phone call to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.