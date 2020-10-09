SAPD investigating shooting on East Side that sent one man to the hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to piece together conflicting information after a 52-year-old man was shot late Thursday on the East Side.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:30 p.m. at a house in the 1200 block of Hays Street, not far from North New Braunfels, where the found the injured man.

The man told police a 23-year-old man went to his property several times and assaulted him. At some point, the man was shot in his leg, police said.

Preliminary information from SAPD states information received from the scene did not add up to statements from both men.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in an unknown condition after he initially refused treatment, police said.

The case is still active, police said.