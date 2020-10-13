Man hospitalized after being shot in knee, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 20s was shot in the knee late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Burr Press Lane, not far from Loop 1604 and Highway 90 on the city’s far West Side.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot once in the leg. The man is expected to recover.

Deputies said a home and a vehicle were also struck by the late-night gunfire.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.