After a dozen instances of misconduct, BCSO fires jailer

SAN ANTONIO – After a documented pattern of misconduct including an excessive force allegation and a family violence arrest, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office moved forward with firing a jailer, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Corporal Brandon Young was dismissed from the position on Aug. 7, records showed.

In July, deputies arrested Young on family violence charges at his home. Deputies deployed a taser on Young, who refused to go into custody, the sheriff’s office previously said.

A day before he was arrested, Young was placed on administrative leave after he allegedly used excessive force on an inmate, the records showed.

Young’s dismissal primarily cites these two incidents as the reason he was fired, but the records also revealed 10 other instances of misconduct dating back to 2017.

According to the records, Young received six letters of reprimand, a letter of counseling, two suspensions and a dismissal from the peace officer course due to crashing a fleet vehicle, according to the records.

Following Young’s arrest in July, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he planned on firing Young due to a “continuing pattern of misconduct.”