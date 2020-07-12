BCSO deputies use stun gun on fellow deputy during domestic violence arrest

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty corporal with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was tased and arrested by his fellow deputies for an alleged assault, according to the BCSO.

Deputies were called to the home of Cpl. Brandon Young, 36, at 11:41 p.m., Saturday, July 11, for the reported assault.

After arriving on scene, deputies found the victim of the assault had sustained facial injuries. Deputies tried to place Young in custody, but a struggle ensued and a taser was deployed, officials said.

Young was employed with the sheriff’s office since March of 2016 and was assigned to the Detention Bureau, according to the BCSO.

He was recently placed on administrative leave Friday, July 10, for an unrelated incident at the Adult Detention Center, BCSO officials said. The incident is still under investigation by the Public Integrity Unit and Internal Affairs.

After Young’s arrest, Sheriff Salazar initiated termination proceedings due to a “continuing pattern of misconduct.”

“This suspect’s pattern of misconduct, which culminated in last night’s arrest by BCSO deputies is extremely disturbing. As is our policy and practice, he is being held fully accountable both administratively and criminally,” Salazar said.

Young is charged with assault bodily injury - married, a Class A misdemeanor with bond set at $2,500. He’s also charged with resisting arrest, another Class A misdemeanor with bond set at $1,000.

