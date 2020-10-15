Federal government orders USAA to pay $85M civil penalty

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government has ordered USAA to pay an $85 million civil penalty.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said deficiencies led to violations of the Military Lending Act and the Service Members Civil Relief Act.

The City of San Antonio faced similar violations in the past when it wrongfully repossessed vehicles of military members.

The city said it has taken corrective action. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said USAA Federal Savings Bank is working to fix its violations.