Officers searching for driver who hit man on South Side, San Antonio police say

Witnesses reported seeing a white pickup truck hit victim

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Lee Carpio, Photojournalist

Scene of the crash, Oct. 14, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – Officers are looking for a driver who hit a man with a truck on the South Side, San Antonio police say.

Police said a man in his late 50s was crossing the street in the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Witnesses say a driver in a white pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. They said they saw the driver hit the man and continue driving north on Moursund and then head east on Ashley Road.

Emergency medical services personnel took the victim to Brooke Army Medical Center, police said.

Officers are still looking for the driver of the white pickup truck.

This is a developing story, and KSAT will update this article when new details become available.

